On the heels of Gov. Brad Little signing Senate Bill 1404—an effort to retain teachers during what the language of the bill called a teacher shortage emergency across Idaho—the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved an approximately $1,000 one-time bonus to qualified staff members in the Blaine County School District.
The money comes from the America Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which the federal government created to distribute some $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments for COVID-19 relief and recovery. In Idaho, a little over $23 million will go towards the support of teachers, approximately $12 million to operations and about $1.5 million to administrators. A grand total of $36,705,800 is set to be allocated for the bonuses from the Recovery fund.
The allocated bonuses include a gross amount of $1,000 each, paid by the state, plus 19.59% for employer-obligated benefits for full-time administrators, instructional staff and classified staff. The school district will pay $88,909.79 to cover the benefits. The state will be paying out a total of $646,402.50 for Blaine County’s share of the bonuses.
The state will conduct an audit after the allocations to determine if schools were over-allocated and will require the schools to return monies not allocated to staff bonuses.
There were several options that were presented at the regular meeting of The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees meeting on April 12, 2022, all of which required the district to cover the additional benefits that are provided to employees above and beyond the state’s contribution. The district will further refine the numbers, and is looking to provide these funds to employees without overextending the district’s coffers or returning over-allocated funds to the State Department of Education.
“We will work to maintain the fund balance, so that there’s some set aside,” said Cheryl Sanderson. “We are hoping to not expend more than 100% of the anticipated expense. I think that’s the goal.”
The board had requested options that reflected no additional out of pocket expense to the district.
The numbers will be refined to a greater degree, and will be presented to the board in their next budget meeting in June. ￼
