Blaine County School District trustees unanimously approved a plan on Tuesday to seek a development firm that could build a series of affordable-housing units for district teachers and staff.
In a "request for proposals" document presented to the board by Trustee Dan Turner, the district states its goal to ease the effects of the housing shortage in the Wood River Valley, and to retain and attract high-caliber teachers and staff. The approved document solicits proposals from qualified developers and real estate professionals to design, develop, construct, finance, lease, manage and maintain affordable-housing units on three lots in Hailey that would be provided by the district. Each lot would have two to three units.
The School District would provide the land through a long-term ground lease, potentially with a renewable 50-year term. The developer would pay a variable rent for the land based on a variety of factors and costs.
The goal of the district is to have the cost of the rental units for teachers and staff not exceed more than 30% of their individual adjusted gross income. The rentals would be restricted to occupancy only by district teachers and staff. The district plans to develop a policy for selecting occupants.
“What we’re trying to do is build a model that creates long-term rentals for our staff,” Turner said.
In addition to providing the land, the district would be responsible for environmental documentation, required appraisals and any public outreach conducted.
The district prefers that the bidders be able to develop all of the planned units on the three land sites. The three parcels are a .31-acre site on West Bullion Street, a .34-acre site on McKercher Boulevard and a.1-acre site on East Croy Street.
The deadline for submission of proposals is April 13. The district plans to start the review process on April 14 and select a development partner by May 10.
The plan would be another step to achieving more affordable housing for the district, which in October approved a $500 monthly stipend for rent-burdened employees. Twenty-four employees have been approved for the stipend.
BCSD should contact KURA to lock up some of the units they plan for the Washington lot. It’s 3 years away, but I think KURA would welcome the input on what kind of housing makes sense for BCSD.
The fact that young millennial and Gen Z workers can't find housing is a total breakdown of society. It's bad here, but it's become a national problem.
It would be great if St Lukes could do the same and quit mooching of the public.
I kinda agree. Might make sense for ST Luke’s to do a capital campaign housing. They are smack dab in the perfect area for it. For example, they could just build it on top of their very large parking lot. Then we’d have housing and covered parking. They already have the sewer there so no issues with that. Beats them taking housing options from other professions/companies that don’t have the same advantages they do.
BCSD has not been responsible with its financial management.
That’s a strong statement. Why do you say that? Thx.
