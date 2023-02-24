In response to concerns from parents, the Blaine County School District has adjusted a plan to have early release of students on Wednesdays to allow more professional development by teachers.
The district has said that in order to support this “professional learning community,” it is building frequent, districtwide collaboration time into the school schedule. Lost instructional time for students would to be mitigated by adding class time during the remainder of the school week.
Dozens of concerned parents submitted public comments to the board regarding the plan, with many citing potential troubles regarding after-school childcare and students’ adjustment to additional instruction time.
