The Sage School in Hailey is hosting a “local-farm-to-table” feast planned, prepared and presented by the school’s 10th and 11th graders at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Mountain Humane in Hailey.
The profits from the event will go to the Bloom Community Food Center. The event will also feature a silent auction, the proceeds of which will help fund the new Sage School campus. The Sage School plans on moving to Quigley Canyon next year.
The students at The Sage School are engaged in learning about how they can make a difference in our food system and, on a local level, look to bring “local luxuries” to the feast. A four-course meal—which includes a main entrée, along with bread, salad, appetizers and dessert—will be prepared with local ingredients to highlight the region’s local delicacies. Vegetarian options are also available.
The Sage School students hold a dinner every two years; this year’s dinner being the first since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school receives donations from the community for their food curriculum and, according to Sage School junior Cline Dolson, members of the community have stepped up year after year to make the feast happen.
“Because of the connection that Sage School has managed to build with the community, the feast has become something that different members of the community get excited for,” Dolson said. “It’s been a big part of The Sage School’s food curriculum.”
The food systems curriculum at The Sage School educates students on the American food and agriculture system and how it affects nearly every facet of society. Dolson, who focused on the positive benefits of regenerative farming and ranching, said that this curriculum has taught students a lot about the impact of the food industry and is preparing the next generation for impactful activism in the country’s food system.
“We have been focusing on different topics of the food system,” Dolson said. “We designed a whole project proposal for the land in Quigley to be used for regenerative ranching and farming. I found that extremely interesting and how regenerative ranching and farming is a really good way to combat climate change.”
Another student, Asia Angel, focused on the social impacts of food on society.
“I have been really enjoying this year looking at how food connects people,” Angel said. “I’ve spent a lot of my classes and projects focusing on the social impacts of food, whether the cultural togetherness of food, or even working with the Bloom Community Center to learn more about food insecurities in our valley.”
Angel, who is a part of the school’s education committee, will also be showing a short film made by students about local foods and the effects of buying local.
The tickets are currently in short supply but are still available for $110. Visit: thesageschool.org/feast/. ￼
