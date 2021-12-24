The Sage School broke ground last summer on construction of its 8-acre campus in the Quigley Farm development in Hailey. Last week, the private school for grades 6-12 announced that it had reached $5.7 million in funding toward a goal of $6.7 million for completion of construction.
“We are so thankful to all of our donors and community members who are making this dream into reality,” said Harry Weekes, founder and head of school of The Sage School.
The Sage School was established in 2009 and for 10 years has been in operation on Aviation Drive in Hailey. It was founded on the premise that “how we educate children determines the fate of our world,” it said in a statement.
“The Sage School recognizes that adolescence is a critical development window for learning essential academic, cognitive, social, and emotional skills, and its entire teaching philosophy and environment reflect that.”
The Sage School incorporates human ecology, field studies, wellness, creativity workshops and independent studies, as well as weekly community action into its curriculum. The new location in Quigley Canyon is on the edge of a 1,200-acre conservation easement and adjacent to many square miles of public lands.
About 100 students are currently enrolled at The Sage School. At the new campus, students will work on ecological restoration projects in Quigley Canyon. The school and its students will also partner with The Hunger Coalition’s Bloom Garden nearby.
The new campus will feature seven buildings, including a large barn and activity field in the core of a new Quigley Farm development taking shape in Quigley Canyon.
In addition to its ongoing construction fundraising, The Sage School has raised $700,000 toward a goal of $4.5 million to support teacher salaries and housing needs, field study programs for students and a “flexible tuition” model designed to enroll students whose families are unable to afford the full tuition cost of $18,000 per year.
Weekes said the school’s current location near Friedman Memorial Airport has served well for 10, years but was never intended to be a permanent home.
“On behalf of all of our students, faculty and entire community,” he said, “we are thrilled to see this 10-year plan coming to fruition,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In