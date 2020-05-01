A Blaine County School District trustee is leaving the school board, the district announced this week.
Rob Clayton’s seat in Zone 4 will be vacated as of May 8. Clayton told the Idaho Mountain Express that he’s leaving the board because he’s moving out of Zone 4.
“It’s unfortunate, but at the same time my hands are tied by code,” Clayton said.
Clayton said he has no plans to run for the school board again in his new district—“not in the immediate future, that’s for sure.” But he hopes to remain involved in district matters and to act as a resource for the Blaine County community, he said.
Clayton has served on the school board since 2014.
Zone 4 includes east of Big Wood River, North of Deer Creek Rd., North of West Meadow Drive to Buttercup, west of Buttercup to Highway 75, west of Highway 75 to Ketchum, west of Trail Creek to rejoin Highway 75 near Big Wood golf course, and north of that point to the county line.
Any person interested in the vacancy should contact Vicki Pitcairn, Clerk of the Board, at vpitcairn@blaineschools.org.
Applicant letters of interest are due Friday, May 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In