Most classrooms in the Blaine County School District will house fewer students this year, preliminary enrollment numbers suggest, though the exact impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment and attendance is expected to vary school by school.
Across the district, overall enrollment is slightly down from the 2019-20 school year, but still in line with projections made before COVID-19 hit the Wood River Valley. The district had already anticipated a drop in students in the 2020-21 school year as a result of decreasing local birth rates and shrinking incoming kindergarten classes.
But of the 3,237 students enrolled as of Aug. 28, 141 will be attending school online through the Idaho Digital Learning Academy, opting not to attend school for the two days a week under BCSD’s chosen model for beginning the school year.
Other families have pulled their students out of Blaine County public schools altogether. In Bellevue, enrollment has been “greatly impacted” by the pandemic, Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said at Monday night’s school board meeting, as a number of Bellevue families have chosen to enroll their children in the local charter school, Syringa Mountain School, instead. Students at Syringa Mounain School will attend class five days a week—a game-changer for some families that require child care during the workday, Holmes said.
“Those are families that need child care and they felt it was a better choice for them this year,” she said.
The district had budgeted for an anticipated 234 students at Bellevue Elementary, but expected a decreased enrollment of about 195 students as of Aug. 28.
Earlier in the pandemic, district officials had wondered whether it would see an influx of families moving to the Wood River Valley to escape larger cities. The Ernest Hemingway STEAM School in Ketchum has some uptick in families that are new to the area, Holmes said, but the school has also lost some student to homeschooling or other schools. In the end, as of Aug. 28, Hemingway had a net gain of 19 students.
“We are seeing [new families coming to the valley] at Hemingway, but that’s about the only place where we’re really seeing an impact of it,” Holmes said.
The district will still receive state funding for students attending school online through the Idaho Digital Learning Academy, Holmes said. And last week, the State Board of Education passed a temporary rule—effective immediately—that lets Idaho schools use student enrollment instead of in-person attendance to calculate state funding. The Legislature will consider in its regular 2021 session whether to keep the rule or replace it.
“That will help us tremendously if we get funding based on enrollment,” Holmes said.
While Blaine County School District currently anticipates about 200 fewer students in its physical classrooms than the district initially budgeted for, Holmes said she expects to see adjustments to both enrollment and attendance numbers in the first month of the school year.
“I expect September will be a revolving door as families are trying different things out and seeing what works best for their kids,” she said.
