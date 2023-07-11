Capitol (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Statesman

Opponents filed a lawsuit Thursday, targeting against a new state law requiring students to use a bathroom or locker room consistent with their birth gender.

Filed on behalf of a seventh-grader, in concert with Boise High School’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance student organization, the lawsuit targets state superintendent Debbie Critchfield, State Board of Education members, the Boise School Board and Boise School District superintendent Coby Dennis.

“Idaho has launched another cruel and unconstitutional attack on a vulnerable population—transgender youth,” Peter Renn, senior counsel for law firm Lambda Legal, in a news release Friday morning. “This is not the first such attack on transgender youth, and sadly, it will likely not be the last.”

