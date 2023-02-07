Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield is seeking the 2024 nominations for the Idaho Teacher of the Year award.
Applications to nominate a teacher are open and nominations must be sent to the department by March 20. The contest is open to public school teachers teaching any subject at any grade level in any part of the state.
“I am so excited for this opportunity to get to know more about Idaho’s most dedicated, passionate and effective teachers,” Critchfield said. “I encourage anyone with a talented teacher in mind to please take a moment to put their name in the running for this enormous honor.”
All teachers who are nominated will be notified of their consideration for the award, however only one will be selected. The nominated teachers have until May 8 to submit an application.
Once the applications have been reviewed by a previously selected committee, the winning teacher will be announced in the upcoming fall semester.
According to the Department of Education, a growing number of nominations from previous years have shown a desire to acknowledge the efforts of educators across the state.
The 2023 Teacher of the Year Karen Lauritzen was selected from approximately 350 nominees.
“Lauritzen has taught at Treaty Rock Elementary School in Post Falls since 2012 and has served on the school’s behavioral leadership teams, providing focused professional development to both the school and district staff,” a release from the department said.
The 2024 winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to effect change by traveling across the state to speak with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in the state and the winning teacher also will serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. ￼
