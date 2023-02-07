Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield is seeking the 2024 nominations for the Idaho Teacher of the Year award.

Applications to nominate a teacher are open and nominations must be sent to the department by March 20. The contest is open to public school teachers teaching any subject at any grade level in any part of the state.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to get to know more about Idaho’s most dedicated, passionate and effective teachers,” Critchfield said. “I encourage anyone with a talented teacher in mind to please take a moment to put their name in the running for this enormous honor.”

