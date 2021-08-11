Jim Foudy may be the new face and public spokesman of the Blaine County School District, but it’s the behind-the-scenes work that excites him the most.
“I prefer to support from the background,” he said. “This job really isn’t about you.”
The new superintendent was selected by the Blaine County School District Board in January from a pool of over two dozen applicants. He takes the reins from former Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes, who resigned from her post last November.
Foudy, 50, officially stepped into his position on July 1 after moving to Hailey with his wife, Alison, two daughters—incoming fourth and sixth graders—and the family dog, Prince Charming. He also has two grown sons, Marcus and Austin.
Foudy fell in love with Idaho nearly 30 years ago after moving to the state from California to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Boise State University. He went on to receive a Master of Education Administration degree from the University of Idaho.
“I just absolutely loved the outdoors, the people, the seasons, all of it,” he said. “I’ve now been in Idaho more than half my life.”
After graduation, Foudy taught for seven years at Boise’s Garfield and William Henry Taft Elementary Schools. He headed north to McCall in 2003, serving as the principal of Donnelly and McCall Elementary Schools before becoming superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District in 2015.
“When I was first interviewing, the [school district] board asked how long I’d stay. I told them five years. Well, that turned into 18 years,” he said with a laugh.
Under Foudy’s oversight as superintendent, the McCall-Donnelly High School outperformed nearly every high school in the state, with annual achievement scores in the 95th percentile.
“It wasn’t something we talked about doing. We just did it,” Foudy said. “The emphasis was on taking care of every kid, every day, and tailoring our approach for each student.”
Foudy said he hopes to turn the spotlight from parents and administrators back onto students this year.
“Watching the Blaine County School District focus on adults so much over the last several years … I was like, ‘I know you guys are better than this,’” he said. “Students are the priority, and some people need that reminder.”
A new ‘dream team’
Foudy predicted that “a few more families” will return to the Blaine County School District from private schools or homeschool arrangements this fall.
“If the school board decides to bring back students five days a week, which I anticipate, I think families who pursued other options last year because we were in a hybrid model may come back,” he said. “The intermittent pattern was really hard on a lot of people.”
On Friday, Foudy said it was still too early to say if the district’s student body of approximately 3,500 had increased or decreased over the summer.
“With so many people coming and going, and our current housing situation, it will be hard to know what percentage of [Blaine County] students moved over the summer until the first week of school,” he said.
District staffing will see some major changes, though. Thirteen people are new to the district or serving different roles this year, either as principals, vice principals or directors.
“This kind of change is unprecedented in this district’s history,” Foudy said.
For the 2021-22 school year, the superintendent hired Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson, Wood River Middle School Principal Rob Ditch, Carey Public School Principal Kayla Burton and Finance Director Cheryl Sanderson. Other new appointments this year include Wood River High School Principal Julia Grafft, Silver Creek High School Principal Toni Boush, Hailey Elementary Principal Stephanie Wallace and Wood River High School Vice Principals Rick Beckett and Madeline Muschamp.
“We got so lucky with every hire. When you get to know these people, they’re not just professional. They’re deeply compassionate, egos in check, 100% here for the kids,” Foudy said. “The rest of the team is the same way.
“I could not be happier. This is the dream team.”
From January to June, the superintendent fully immersed himself in both school districts, attending BCSD board meetings and interviewing applicants for administrative positions in Blaine County.
While parents in McCall and Donnelly were “very supportive” of his move to the Wood River Valley, Foudy said, he wanted to make sure all loose ends were tied up. That meant getting a $33 million bond passed to address a major shortage of classroom, bathroom, gymnasium and cafeteria space at Donnelly Elementary School and Payette Lakes Middle School. In March, a whopping 89.6% of voters in the district backed the bond.
“My concern with applying for Blaine County was the timing,” Foudy said. “I didn’t want to do anything that might jeopardize the bond, but I was so pleased to see the community really get behind it. We were able to set up for the next 20 years just before I left.”
Covering lost ground
No two classrooms or schools in Blaine County have the same needs. But overall, Foudy said, instructional time will need to be maximized and distractions minimized due to the academic setback of the 2020-21 school year.
“I believe the classroom is sacred. All time spent there is sacred,” he said. “If we can be more thoughtful and mindful of class interruptions … that will be big.”
In July, consulting firm McKinsey & Company released the results of a diagnostic “i-Ready” math and reading test taken by 1.6 million K–6 students across the U.S. in the spring. The company found a “significant” lag in academic progress due to remote learning, which it said left students on average “five months behind in mathematics” and “four months behind in reading by the end of the [2020-21] school year.” Students from low-income families and those of color fell even further behind, results showed.
“For instance, Black and Latino students typically lost six months in math, while white students lost four months,” the study noted.
Foudy said he has thought a lot about the “Matthew effect” lately. In an education context, he explained, that’s when students who find early success in reading are inspired to build on that success, while those who fall behind in literacy and vocabulary find less motivation to read, widening the gap among peers.
“It’s the biblical ‘rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer’ idea. The pandemic kind of magnified these challenges that we already had with opportunity and achievement,” he said. “We need to increase the skills of the students in the second group, the kids who regressed the most.”
Foudy said extending the school day with after-school opportunities will be key in countering that regression. He added that many of Blaine County’s 501(c)(3) organizations, such as The Hunger Coalition and the I Have a Dream Foundation, play a critical role in closing the opportunity gap between students.
“Six hundred students have been involved in some form of a summer program, like the Wood River YMCA’s Power Scholars program, this year. That’s fantastic,” he said.
While the school district faces many challenges related to income disparity, particularly at its Title 1—or federally supported—schools in Hailey and Bellevue, Foudy is confident that innovative solutions “run in the “district’s DNA.”
One example is Mileposts, an online learning platform that BCSD staff developed between 2005 and 2008 to reach more students.
“This district created ‘Mileposts’ to individualize instruction for every kid. It was so successful that a team of teachers marketed it throughout Idaho, and it worked so well in Idaho and across the country that it became this international platform,” he said. “It’s amazing that was born here.”
Foudy said he hopes that Blaine County will become a model for other school districts with wide achievement gaps between students. “Every principal, every teacher right now” is brainstorming how to bring the valley’s least privileged students up to speed, he said. It’s also been on his mind.
“Many of my workdays start at 6:30 in the morning at the office and end at 10 o’clock at night. I should be exhausted,” he said, “but the positive energy here, so far, has been phenomenal. It makes you want to wake up the next day and do it all over again.”
