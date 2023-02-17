Idaho school board elections would get a major overhaul, under a new bill introduced Wednesday.

The bill would make three significant changes:

  • School trustees would serve two-year terms, down from their current four-year terms.
  • Trustees would have to declare a party affiliation—or their unaffiliated status.
  • Trustee elections would move to November on even-numbered years, in conjunction with other partisan general elections. Currently, trustee races are held in November of odd-numbered years, in conjunction with nonpartisan municipal races.
