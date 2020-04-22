A new nonprofit seeking to fill education opportunity gaps in the Wood River Valley is launching sooner than expected to address students’ needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Space, which was founded by three local educators, wants to serve as a supplemental support tool for high school students who may not have the same private tutoring, college counseling or test prep opportunities as some of their peers.
The organization gained nonprofit status this winter and initially planned to roll out its offerings gradually throughout the spring, with a full launch in July. But like so many other plans, that timeline was derailed by the novel coronavirus outbreak in Blaine County and around the world.
“We, like everybody else, are kind of scrambling and trying to find the best way to reach our students and the best way to support them and support the schools,” co-founder Kate Ristow told the Idaho Mountain Express. “We were going to do a sort of slow soft opening, but we felt it was important to get going now.”
Ristow, a former high school English teacher and private English tutor, is overseeing the college essays and English tutoring programming, while co-founders Naomi Runkel and Millie Reidy will handle SAT and ACT prep, math tutoring and college counseling. Runkel has 15 years of experience as a private tutor in various subjects and standardized test preparation. Reidy spent nearly a decade as college counselor at Wood River High School.
“We had seen this need in the valley for giving kids access to high-quality academic support who couldn’t pay for it,” Ristow said. “Our mission is to close the achievement gap in the Wood River Valley, which is pretty significant.”
The Space has esta-blished an office at the Blaine County School District’s Community Campus and plans to work with the district to provide supplemental resources to kids and families in need. For now, all of the organization’s programming is taking place online.
Upcoming virtual events in-clude online math classes, a weekly “math drop-in” for students to ask questions about math assignments and a question-and-answer session for high school juniors about college applications and financial aid.
“A lot of first-generation students don’t have the generational experience of going to college and having parents who know how to navigate the system,” Runkel said. “Providing that knowledge and background support is very important.”
Whether, and how much, a student pays for The Space’s services is determined by a sliding scale, according to Ristow and Runkel. No student will be turned away because of inability to pay.
The COVID-19 pandemic has closed local schools, replacing them with online learning, and left many Blaine County residents out of work. That has added a greater sense of urgency to the nonprofit’s mission, its founders say.
“I know a lot of people right now are struggling with trying to get food on the table or staying in their houses, and those are giant challenges,” Runkel said. “We want to take some of the stress off the education piece of it and help their kids navigate through these really turbulent changing times.”
While The Space is currently offering more traditional educational programming, Runkel said she’s interested in adding some programming for extracurriculars—creating an online place where kids can gather in small groups and explore interests in gardening, baking, reading, dancing or any other hobby.
“I think the most important thing is human connection,” Runkel said. “We’re trying to think, ‘What does it mean to be educated at this point in our lives and how can we keep kids engaged in learning?’”
