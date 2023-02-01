A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November.

First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate two of the four possible dates on the calendar for school bond and levy elections because he believes those elections are dishonest.

Idaho currently has a consolidated elections calendar in state law that allows school districts to hold elections only on four specific days a year:

