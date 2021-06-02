Finding a steady fit in life is never an easy thing to do.
But some people just fit into the Wood River Valley, and new Blaine County School District Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson is one.
Johnson, 38, will be joining the BCSD in July and along with his wife, Rocio, and their three dogs—Benley, Macie and Ella—Johnson will bring an array of talents that will fit perfectly in the valley.
“I’m excited to join the district, it’s going to be a good opportunity,” he said.
Before accepting the position, Johnson, a Rupert native who graduated from Minico High School, was the 2020 Idaho Principal of the Year at Murtaugh High School. He was also the 2013 Idaho Human Rights Educator of the Year.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and secondary education from Boise State University, along with a master’s degree in education leadership and an education specialist degree in education leadership from the University of Idaho.
For most of his career, Johnson has worked at small schools. After his college days, his first job was teaching at Challis High School in fall 2005.
“That’s the good thing about small schools, you get a lot of opportunities to work in many different areas,” Johnson said. “You get a little bit of the athletics, a little bit of curriculum and then everything that they can find for you.”
While Challis wasn’t on the map to begin his career, it was one of the best moves he made. It gave him a chance to blend into a small community and have his hand in different aspects of learning. It’s also where he met his wife, a Challis native.
After a year at Challis, Johnson moved on to Murtaugh High School for the first of his two stints. While at Murtaugh, he was a social studies teacher and coached football, basketball and golf for five years. Then in 2011, his high school alma mater, Minico, had a varsity boys basketball coach vacancy and social studies position open.
So the Johnsons were off to another adventure.
Of all the teaching positions that Johnson has held, one constant is his desire for coaching kids. A sports junkie himself, Johnson participated in just about everything in high school from football to basketball to golf. He even got into refereeing games. His sports background has also shaped his success as a teacher and principal.
“I think that coaching was really influential in helping me with the psychology of leadership and how you sell an idea to a team and develop a common goal,” he said. “I think I’ve developed professionally as a result of coaching with communication skills, and how to listen to [kids’] viewpoints and come to a common ground.”
Johnson then had an opportunity to put all of his teaching and coaching together when Murtaugh’s principal position opened in 2013. His love for teaching is what keeps him striving for greatness. He especially enjoyed teaching 11th grade, and specifically U.S. History 2.
On top of teaching and coaching, Johnson loves the great outdoors, which means he’ll fit in nicely. An avid bow hunter and an overall outdoor enthusiast, he remembers going on family camping, hunting and fishing trips during his childhood in Rupert. Living in Hailey also presents a perfect middle ground for him and his wife since Hailey is right between Rupert and Challis.
Taking on the new position at the BCSD, Johnson knows he has his work cut out for him, but he also thinks there will be room for growth and longevity.
“Coming in I’m going to have to work hard to build trust and convince people that everything that I’m doing at the district office is of service and support,” he said. “I am on their side. I’m really a public servant to them and my job is to help them do their job better.”
Johnson added that he’ll meet with the BCSD in July to assess what will be under his umbrella at the BCSD. Welcome to the Wood River Valley, Adam.
