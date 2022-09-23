Student Loan Forgiveness
Almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness under a Biden administration program rolling out this fall, according to data released Tuesday by the White House.

An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal loan data shows that the forgiveness program also would wipe out the federal student debt of more than 73,000 Idahoans—roughly one in three Idahoans who have federal loans—because they owe less than $10,000.

“College is supposed to help people up the economic ladder, but for far too many borrowers—and especially borrowers of color—student debt becomes an anchor that weighs them down,” said U.S. Department of Education Under Secretary James Kvaal during a press briefing on the newly released data.

