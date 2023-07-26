Beaming with pride, Paul Zimmerman, director of the Blaine County School District’s Technology Team, showed the district’s board of trustees an arcade game “made entirely by scratch” by Wood River Middle School students. “All we did was provide the electronics.”
In terms of technology education, “We are always trying to get into the classroom in innovative ways,” Zimmerman said earlier this month.
Robby Heidbreder, another member of the technology team, said that he worked to get as many people involved as possible, giving it a unique “community” approach.
They both said the interest sparked from both teachers and students was beyond what they expected.
Students from the engineering class worked on modeling and 3-D printing, he said. Woodworking students helped build the panels. Art students worked on the lacquer across the top.
And, of course, there were the electrical and programming components, which Heidbreder noted brings in highly sought-after skills in the workplace. There’s also project management and materials management, Zimmerman noted.
To build the arcade machine, Heidbreder explained, students demonstrated their skills etching with a laser cutter, making custom speaker caps, and building a special fan to keep the electronics cool.
“The kids didn’t have to go this far,” he said, “but they loved it so much and enjoyed what they were doing so much they went the extra mile. I heard comments from teachers that kids were trying to get out of other classes to come work on it.”
When he saw the kids enter the classroom and run over to the machine, “The look on their faces was just like—the best feeling ever.”
On the collaboration element, Heidbreder added, “In the digital age, we have so much disconnection and inability to see each other for who we really are. This gives us the opportunity to come together and really create something and bounce ideas off each other.”
Board Vice-Chair Lara Stone echoed the value of working across disciplines.
“For them to be able to work in a common language for that common goal—it’s a missing skill set.”
Zimmerman said with the model before him as a prototype, the arcade project has already been “interjected” into next year’s curriculum. At the high school level, he said the plan is to build a full-size arcade machine, as well as a coffee-table style model. And, he noted, they have ideas that go “bigger and broader,” like building a whole arcade.
There are the valuable learning aspects to the project, Zimmerman said, “But look at the end result ... it’s something absolutely miraculous that middle school kids made.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In