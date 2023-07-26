Beaming with pride, Paul Zimmerman, director of the Blaine County School District’s Technology Team, showed the district’s board of trustees an arcade game “made entirely by scratch” by Wood River Middle School students. “All we did was provide the electronics.”

In terms of technology education, “We are always trying to get into the classroom in innovative ways,” Zimmerman said earlier this month.

Robby Heidbreder, another member of the technology team, said that he worked to get as many people involved as possible, giving it a unique “community” approach.

