Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, on Friday announced the names of 35 Idahoans that he has nominated for the United States service academies for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, including two students with area ties.

Senior Gunnar Kimball, of Hailey, and senior Remy de Saint Phalle, of Sun Valley, both received nominations for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, according to Risch’s press release. Kimball was also nominated for the Academy by Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson. 

The Naval Academy will now consider Kimball and de Saint Phalle for final selection. If accepted, they would enter as officers-in-training with a rank of midshipman and commit to five years of active duty service upon graduation.

 

