Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, on Friday announced the names of 35 Idahoans that he has nominated for the United States service academies for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, including two students with area ties.
Senior Gunnar Kimball, of Hailey, and senior Remy de Saint Phalle, of Sun Valley, both received nominations for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, according to Risch’s press release. Kimball was also nominated for the Academy by Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson.
The Naval Academy will now consider Kimball and de Saint Phalle for final selection. If accepted, they would enter as officers-in-training with a rank of midshipman and commit to five years of active duty service upon graduation.
Kimball is a forward on the Wood River High School boys varsity soccer team who won the “Three Sport-Varsity Letter” award at the Bob Shay Awards last May, according to previous Express sports reporting.
de Saint Phalle is a member of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Comp Team and the Nordic Skiing Team at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, and previously competed with the Wood River High School boys’ cross country team.
“Each of these Idaho students showcase leadership, character, academic promise, and a commitment to our incredible nation. I commend them for their desire to serve,” Risch stated.
Risch nominated a total of 10 candidates to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, 10 to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, 10 to U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and five to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.
The Military Academy, Naval Academy and Air Force Academy are operated by the Department of Defense, while the Department of Transportation operates the Merchant Marine Academy. Each academy requires a congressional nomination to attend, but nominations do not guarantee an offer of appointment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In