Schools across the Wood River Valley are temporarily closing their doors after cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, were confirmed in Blaine County over the weekend.
The Blaine County School District, Sun Valley Community School, Sage School, Syringa Mountain School and Pioneer Montessori School are all tentatively closed until Monday, April 6. Most of the closure announcements followed the news Saturday that two confirmed cases of coronavirus had been found in Blaine County. A third case was announced Tuesday.
The CSI Blaine County Center, which shares a building with the School District, is closed until further notice, the college said in a statement Saturday. The district has closed all schools and facilities to the public, including its Community Campus in Hailey.
“We are working in coordination with [the South-Central Public Health District] and decided in an abundance of caution to close schools,” BCSD board of trustees Chairman Keith Roark said in a statement. “We realize this will cause hardship for many of our families in regards to childcare and daily nutrition.”
The School District on Monday announced a free “Grab-’n’-Go” food distribution program for children 18 and younger on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. Children are encouraged to pick up lunch and take it home with them, the district said in a statement.
The school board voted Monday night to provide regular pay to hourly classified employees who aren’t working during the closure, such as bus drivers.
The Sun Valley Community School, which has closed its dorms, plans to have students work remotely this week, Head of School Ben Pettit told the Idaho Mountain Express. Faculty and staff worked from home Monday and Tuesday to plan for the remote learning system, which began Wednesday. The school plans to decide around the end of the month whether to continue remote learning or bring students back to campus after their spring break, which begins March 23 and goes through April 5.
The first Blaine County patient, a woman in her 50s who had recently traveled out of state, displayed mild to moderate symptoms and did not need to be hospitalized, public health officials said. The second patient, a woman in her 70s, was hospitalized and recovering as of Saturday.
The third local patient, announced Tuesday, is a woman over 50 who was not hospitalized and is recovering in her home, public health officials said.
“Given the virulence of COVID-19 and the fact [that] no one has immunity, we do not want to inadvertently spread the virus,” the Syringa Mountain School said in a letter to parents on Saturday.
Nancy Linscott, office manager at The Sage School, told the Idaho Mountain Express that the school decided to temporarily close to give faculty time to prepare for various COVID-19 scenarios that could unfold locally.
There were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
