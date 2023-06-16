Gov. Brad Little has requested a “full financial audit” of the troubled Empowering Parents education micro-grant program, amid signs that taxpayers might have gotten the bill for thousands of improper or dubious purchases.

“I am offering the Division of Financial Management to contract with an independent third party to conduct a full financial audit of the program and status of eligible vs. ineligible purchases,” Little said in a letter Friday to State Board of Education leaders. “This will help us ensure we know the full scope of the situation and what has been reimbursed through the online marketplace relative to applicable laws.”

Little wants the State Board to move quickly. He wants the board to submit an “action plan” by Friday and explore whether the state can “recoup” taxpayer dollars that covered improper purchases. The State Board is expected to take up Little’s request at its meeting Wednesday.

