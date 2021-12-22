Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.