Students enter the doors of Wood River Middle school to start the 2021-22 year. Replacing the building’s HVAC system is one of the district’s top priorities.

Residents in the Blaine County School District will go to the polls at the end of the month to vote on a proposed levy that would finance $25 million of improvements to BCSD facilities.

The proposed levy would see taxpayers foot an additional $34.90 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. Taxable assessed value is the home’s value minus their Idaho homeowners exemption, which is capped at $125,000. The BCSD’s website provides a calculator so voters can figure out exactly how much they would be contributing.

This levy would last for five years—until the end of the 2026-2027 school year. The proposed tax would give the school district approximately $25 million.

