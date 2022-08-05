Residents in the Blaine County School District will go to the polls at the end of the month to vote on a proposed levy that would finance $25 million of improvements to BCSD facilities.
This levy would last for five years—until the end of the 2026-2027 school year. The proposed tax would give the school district approximately $25 million.
“This is a direct payment from the taxpayers to the school district to get this stuff done,” said Superintendent of Blaine County Schools Jim Foudy.
Last fall, the school district began the process of evaluating each component of its facilities in order to rate each building’s need for renovation. A list of more than 100 projects that could be undertaken was drawn up. That list was then refined to 60 specific renovations. The first priority on that list is new HVAC systems, especially at Wood River Middle School.
“These systems are 25 years old,” Foudy said. “And when they fail, we won’t be able to buy new parts for them.”
Foudy noted that in the past year, Wood River Middle School had an incident in which smoke gathered in the gym due to an HVAC system issue.
The BCSD’s website lists additional project components. The levy would cover “improving, maintaining, and repairing existing buildings, including roof repairs and replacements. It would also include furnishing and equipping buildings, safety and security improvements, LED lighting, and updates to mechanical systems, appliances, technology, and heating, ventilation, and sanitation facilities.”
Foudy stressed that this plant facilities levy is the normal course of action for facility improvements.
“Ninety percent of school districts in Idaho are dependent on plant facility levies because of how structures for funds work,” he said. He also noted that this is not a bond, as there are no other fees or any interest associated with this proposal.
Voting will occur at normal polling locations in Blaine County. For information on locations and where to vote, go to www.co.blaine.id.us/196/Elections. Absentee voting will also be available. For information on submitting an absentee ballot, go to voteidaho.gov. ￼
Why isn't the BCSD Board/Commission more concerned with the SAT scores? Are they happy being near the bottom of the entire US?
Use part of the Governors 1.4 Billion surplus dollars.
Click on the projected costs/budget link in this article. It's unbelievable! Here's an example; an HVAC retro fit costs almost $4M!!!! Retro fit! That's not a new system. That's not new ductwork. What lucky HVAC company is getting paid this kind of massive money for a basic retrofit of an existing system?! Ridiculous. And that's just one example on this outrageous list. By the way, I'll keep you posted on my new sub-contractor HVAC company once the funds get approved. My bid will be $3.7M for the job.
I repeat- has everyone forgotten the $60M facilities levy from a few years ago, sold to the public on the premise that it would result in savings to the district. Was spent and wasted. Not the fault of the current Board of Trustees, but a lack of confidence still exists and must be overcome before this levy is approved. Vote No.
I remember that. And here they are again wanting lots ,ore money with no details or clues as to what they intend to spend it on. May I remind the BCSD that the citizens do not have unlimited funds to keep them happy.
We raised $9mm for a dog park. Aren’t kids worth more than that?
"For evil to thrive only requires good men to do nothing", vote!
