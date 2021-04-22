A bill that began as a resolution penned by a Blaine County School District trustee has been passed by the Legislature and is headed for the governor’s desk.
Senate Bill 1043 stemmed from an idea by former Trustee Kelly Green, who resigned from the school board in August 2020. If signed into law, the bill would allow school boards across the state to decide whether to expel a student in executive session, rather than in an open session as the law currently mandates.
The aim of the bill is to give greater privacy to the students and their families, Green told the Mountain Express. Under current procedure, the school board holds a hearing with the student and their family behind closed doors but must make its decision on which action will be taken in a meeting that’s open to the public. While the name of the student is not stated out loud in the open part of the hearing, any members of the public present could easily deduce who the student is if he or she, and their parents, are in attendance, Green said.
“Most of the time, just because it’s a shameful and embarrassing process, [the family] would leave before the decision was made in open session,” Green said.
If Senate Bill 1043 is signed into law, the school board would have the option to make and explain its decision to the student and his or her parents in private, allowing the student and family to leave before the meeting becomes public.
Green authored a resolution on the matter last spring; in April 2020, the Blaine County school board voted to send the resolution to the Idaho School Boards Association, where it was eventually approved by a majority of members from across the state. With support from other districts around the state, the resolution was written into a bill, ultimately sponsored by Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg.
The bill was passed by the Senate on a 23-10-2 vote, with Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, voting in favor. It was passed by the House of Representatives 68-0-2, with Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, and Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, also voting in support.
“For me, it was just pretty awesome as a local board member to have the support of ISBA, other districts and state representatives to put a bill forth and change something I saw that needed to be changed,” Green said. “Anybody can be involved in the legislative process.”
