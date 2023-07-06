Blaine County School District vice chair Lara Stone will seek reelection to her Zone 5 seat on the school board this fall, Stone told the Express.
The mid-valley business owner represents a swath of Blaine County running from Indian Creek north to the county line.
“Over the past three-and-a-half years on the school board, I have worked tirelessly to support and improve our schools, and I am proud of the progress we have made,” Stone said in an email. “During my tenure on the board, our top priority has been to improve student achievement. We are following decades of research that shows the best way to impact student success is for educators to collaborate and use data to ensure that students master the skills they need to succeed.”
Stone’s seat is one of three on the ballot this fall. Zone 3 Trustee Chairman Keith Roark, who heads the school board, and Zone 1 Trustee Amber Perkes are also up for reelection. Zone 3 covers western Hailey; Zone 1 spans Carey, Picabo and southern Bellevue.
While Stone is launching her campaign in the summer, it won’t be official until the two-week candidate period filing opens for the Nov. 7 election. This year, that begins Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 8.
Stone replaced former Trustee Kevin Garrison in late 2019 after Garrison stepped down from the board—and removed his name from the ballot—prior to that year’s November election. Garrison’s resignation left Stone unopposed for the seat and allowed her to start the job months before she would have been sworn in.
By that point, she had spent several years in close contact with the BCSD as an at-large member of the district’s ad-hoc Finance Committee. In her appointed role, Stone, whose background is in finance and computer science, was instrumental in crafting the supplemental levy that voters approved in 2018.
Stone was also a part of the board that pushed through a successful plant facilities levy in 2022 to construct, remodel and repair district buildings and technology.
In between, she served as vice chair of the board as it navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with emergency remote-learning and safety protocols through 2020 and 2021 and passed a suite of programs aimed to hire, retain and house teachers in the housing crisis the pandemic exacerbated.
“As trustees, we have carefully reviewed district finances, reducing costs where possible, updating salary schedules, and increasing fiscal transparency. We’ve developed employee housing assistance programs to aid in recruiting and retaining our incredible staff,” Stone said. “I am eager to continue serving on the board, and I am committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that our schools are the best they can be.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In