Blaine County School District vice chair Lara Stone will seek reelection to her Zone 5 seat on the school board this fall, Stone told the Express.

The mid-valley business owner represents a swath of Blaine County running from Indian Creek north to the county line.

“Over the past three-and-a-half years on the school board, I have worked tirelessly to support and improve our schools, and I am proud of the progress we have made,” Stone said in an email. “During my tenure on the board, our top priority has been to improve student achievement. We are following decades of research that shows the best way to impact student success is for educators to collaborate and use data to ensure that students master the skills they need to succeed.”

