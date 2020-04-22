A Ketchum native and graduate of the Sun Valley Community School has donated more than 60 face shields to local first responders, with the help of his alma mater’s 3D printing machines.
Oliver Guy, a sophomore at Boise State University, came up with the idea of making the shields after returning home from campus last month. He had seen people doing similar things online, and was looking for ways to pass the hours at home.
“It was just kind of a project that could help keep me occupied at the same time,” Guy told the Idaho Mountain Express.
He had worked with 3D printers while a student at the Community School, and still helps out with IT work at the school from time to time. He reached out to the school’s IT department to ask whether he could borrow the printers for the project, and the school was enthusiastic, donating funds to help Guy purchase the shield materials as well.
Hannes Thum, an elementary science teacher at the Community School, connected Guy to a lieutenant at Wood River Fire & Rescue who agreed to distribute the reusable shields to fire stations, EMS workers, doctors and dentists across the Wood River Valley.
Over the course of 10 days, Guy printed 61 shields, with each taking about four hours. Guy offered to print more, he said, but was told by Wood River Fire & Rescue that 61 were “more than enough.”
“I was hoping to do something to help slow the spread and help out the front-line workers,” Guy said in a statement. “And this seemed like an activity where I could use my skillset to potentially save lives and prevent other people from catching this virus.”
