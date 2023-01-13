The Blaine County School District’s board of trustees decided to stay the course in 2023, re-electing the same leadership for the year ahead during its Jan. 10 meeting.

The board re-elected Keith Roark chairman and Lara Stone as vice-chair of the board. Both of their terms are set to expire at the end of this year.

Roark, a four-term prosecuting attorney and former Hailey mayor, has held the chair since immediately after he was sworn in in January 2020.

