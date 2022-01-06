R. Keith Roark and Lara Stone will continue to lead the Blaine County School District in 2022 after the pair were reappointed to their officer roles during the school board’s first meeting of the year Tuesday night.
Roark was unanimously chosen to stay on as chairman of the board. Stone was unanimously picked to continue as vice chair.
Also Tuesday, returning Trustee Dan Turner was sworn in to a new term representing Zone 4, the northern portion of Blaine County. Newly elected Trustee Blanca Romero was sworn in to represent Zone 2, which includes Woodside and areas surrounding the Bellevue city limits. Both of their terms run until 2025.
Romero, who replaces departing Trustee Gretchen Gorham, was also unanimously elected by the board to become representative of the district’s Calendar Committee.
Other Appointments
Vicki Pitcairn was unanimously voted to resume her position of Board Clerk and Cheryl Sanderson, the district’s finance manager, was sworn in as substitute clerk and as treasurer of the board. Valerie Seamons will serve as assistant treasurer. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In