Former District 26 candidate state House of Representatives Karma Metzler Fitzgerald was selected this month as a 2023 “Afterschool Ambassador” for the national Afterschool Alliance.

The Alliance is a nonprofit organization that advocates for expanding affordable, quality afterschool programs and increasing public and private investments in afterschool programs for children. This year, the group picked 16 people from around the country who embody that mission to serve as “Afterschool Ambassadors.” In that role, they will work with local afterschool programs while serving a one-year ambassador term, organizing events and working with community leaders and policymakers.

“I am thrilled to join the Afterschool Alliance in growing support for afterschool and summer learning programs this year,” Metzler Fitzgerald said. “I’ve seen up close the incredible ways these programs support students and families and the critical supports and services they provide.”

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments