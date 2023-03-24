Former District 26 candidate state House of Representatives Karma Metzler Fitzgerald was selected this month as a 2023 “Afterschool Ambassador” for the national Afterschool Alliance.
The Alliance is a nonprofit organization that advocates for expanding affordable, quality afterschool programs and increasing public and private investments in afterschool programs for children. This year, the group picked 16 people from around the country who embody that mission to serve as “Afterschool Ambassadors.” In that role, they will work with local afterschool programs while serving a one-year ambassador term, organizing events and working with community leaders and policymakers.
“I am thrilled to join the Afterschool Alliance in growing support for afterschool and summer learning programs this year,” Metzler Fitzgerald said. “I’ve seen up close the incredible ways these programs support students and families and the critical supports and services they provide.”
Each ambassador will organize a major event for “Lights on Afterschool,” the Alliance’s annual rally for afterschool programs. Most of the thousands of local events will be on or around Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
“I see these programs as risk management. We can invest in these kids now and hopefully prevent the long-term damage caused by isolation, learning loss and food and home insecurity,” she said. “I’m so proud to be part of the afterschool movement and to have a chance to serve as an Afterschool Ambassador for Idaho this year.”
A Shoshone resident, Metzler Fitzgerald and Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood, co-founded the Lincoln County Youth Center in Richfield. Lincoln County students can attend the afterschool program to gain hands-on, project-based education enrichment. There, students receive a free meal, free tutoring and exposure to the arts, agriculture and STEM. The center provides free transportation from all three Lincoln County Schools to the center and serves 30-50 kids per day in the K-12 program and 15-20 children per day in a preschool.
Still, Metzler Fitzgerald sees many more kids in south-central Idaho without options.
“I don’t think the region has adequate afterschool programming. The vast majority of the families here are working families— that means the work schedules and school schedules rarely align,” she said. “Children, especially young children, need a place to go where they feel safe and can be inspired in new and different ways. Child care is seen as a family issue, but it’s not. It’s a community issue. Idaho businesses lose half a billion dollars a year to child care issues. We can do better for Idaho families.”
Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant said she was “delighted” to bring Metzler Fitzgerald on for the 2023 ambassador program.
“We need strong, creative champions to spread the word about the essential role afterschool programs play in keeping kids safe, inspiring them to learn and giving parents peace of mind that their children are safe and supervised after the school day ends,” Grant said. “Metzler Fitzgerald is poised to be just the kind of powerful advocate we need.”
In her new role, Metzler Fitzgerald plans to travel throughout Idaho to support existing programs, and help educate lawmakers about the benefits of afterschool programming,” she said.
“I can also help communities brainstorm about how to bring programs to their families. I’m looking forward to meeting with Idaho families and the people who care for our kids.” ￼
