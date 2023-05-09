Caroline Fairchild, an alumna of the Sun Valley Community School, will be the speaker for the school’s 2023 commencement ceremony on June 4.
Fairchild, who graduated from the Community School in 2008, has had her work in journalism featured in Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, The New York Times, CNBC, CBS This Morning, CNN, Politico, Forbes, USA Today, HuffPost and Recode.
“I am thrilled to return to Sun Valley Community School to serve as commencement speaker for the class of 2023,” she said. “So many of the experiences that made me who I am today happened thanks to the school. I can’t wait to share some of them with the graduating class and invite them to take the leap into their next great adventure outside of SVCS.”
Currently, Fairchild works as editor-in-chief and VP of education at “Lean In,” an organization founded to “help women achieve their ambitions and work to create an equal world.” Previously, she was editor at large for LinkedIn’s global news team.
Early in her career, she worked at Fortune and was the founding writer and covered women in business for The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter focused on women in the workplace. In 2018, Fairchild was named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in media.
She currently sits on the Board of Visitors for Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. She admits that her passion for her work and family may only be surpassed by “Duke basketball and dogs.”
“We are always excited to welcome our alumni back to campus, and we are especially excited to hear what Caroline will share with our graduates,” Community School Head Ben Pettit said. “She has distinguished herself as an important voice in the new media landscape. Through her work, especially her focus on equity in the workplace, Caroline exemplifies the school’s mission to think critically, engage confidently, embrace challenges and lead impactful, purposeful lives.”
Graduation is slated to take place June 4 at 1 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion. The class of 2023 will graduate 48 students. ￼
