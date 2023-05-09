Caroline_Fairchild

 Courtesy Photo from Sun Valley Community School

Caroline Fairchild, an alumna of the Sun Valley Community School, will be the speaker for the school’s 2023 commencement ceremony on June 4.

Fairchild, who graduated from the Community School in 2008, has had her work in journalism featured in Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, The New York Times, CNBC, CBS This Morning, CNN, Politico, Forbes, USA Today, HuffPost and Recode.

“I am thrilled to return to Sun Valley Community School to serve as commencement speaker for the class of 2023,” she said. “So many of the experiences that made me who I am today happened thanks to the school. I can’t wait to share some of them with the graduating class and invite them to take the leap into their next great adventure outside of SVCS.”

