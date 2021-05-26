Leaving a legacy of kindness is not always easy, but with his easygoing attitude, retiring Principal John Peck left his mark on the Carey School, and the small town that loves it so much.
At the end of the 2021 school year, Peck will close the books on a 20-year tenure leading Carey School. Peck’s lasting impact will mirror that of Carey’s students and faculty—a community that is well-known for going above and beyond to reach excellence.
Having an impact on youngsters is in Peck’s blood. Born in Hailey, but raised in Carey, Peck inadvertently followed in the footsteps of his father, Ron Peck, who taught at Carey for 30 years. When Peck left high school, working for a school wasn’t in the picture. He graduated with a single subject business degree, then earned a Master’s in occupational training and management from Idaho State University.
Afterward, though, he found himself gravitating towards teaching. He landed a job at Challis High School, where he taught for three years before he moved on to become a vice principal at Wood River High School.
There, Peck picked up a new hobby that would benefit himself and Carey sports—and the Idaho Mountain Express—over the years: photography. At the time, it was part of his job; he also took over the yearbook, which needed photos.
“I had a lot to learn,” Peck said. “After 27 years of taking pictures, you learn where to stand and be in the right spot and delete a whole bunch of pictures, but have a few good ones in the end.”
If you’ve read the sports section of the Idaho Mountain Express throughout the years, then you’re familiar with Peck’s photography. He’s a staple at every Carey sporting event and every extracurricular activity that goes on. With his keen eye and awareness to action, the Carey community and the Idaho Mountain Express have both benefited greatly.
“That was always fun to do and I always love having pictures of kids in the paper,” he said. “The [Idaho Mountain Express] has always been so good to Carey School, and with Mr. [Jeff] Cordes and his amazing coverage—I don’t know any other school our size that gets the coverage that we do.”
Having fun while promoting the youth is something that Peck deems important. His work ethic, though, he credits to his father. Peck’s father taught his son the importance of “being honest and putting in an honest day’s work and willing to do whatever it takes,” he said.
Now on the cusp of retirement, Peck has crafted a legacy of his own—one that reaches beyond the school. He has four children—Whitney Parke, Brad Peck, Blair Peck and Christopher Peck—and five grandchildren—Josh, Charlotte, Aaron, Islee and Owen, with one on the way.
Up next, Peck is traveling around the United States with his wife, Heidi, to see some places they’ve never seen.
The next principal of Carey School will be Kayla Burton, currently a math, computer science and video teacher at West Junior High in the Boise School District. Burton was born and raised in Carey, and will shepherd a new generation through the classroom.
In retirement, Peck will follow along from the sidelines. His favorite part of being a principal? Watching the kids grow up to succeed.
“I love watching any part of their success,” he said. “The other best part is being surrounded by so many wonderful people. We have great teachers in Carey and great kids. If anyone is going to be in school administration, I always say that Carey is a great place.”
*This story was updated to reflect that John Peck's daughter's name is Whitney Parke, not Whitney Clark.
