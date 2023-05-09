21-03-10 Wood River High School 2 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

The 2nd annual Blaine County Youth Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 2-5 p.m. at the Wood River High School Commons.

Sponsored by The Chamber and Blaine County School District, the job fair is free and open to any interested students, businesses or nonprofits.

The job fair is designed to offer local employers a chance to hire for needed positions and help students get summer jobs.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments