The 2nd annual Blaine County Youth Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 2-5 p.m. at the Wood River High School Commons.
Sponsored by The Chamber and Blaine County School District, the job fair is free and open to any interested students, businesses or nonprofits.
The job fair is designed to offer local employers a chance to hire for needed positions and help students get summer jobs.
Organizers also said they hope the job fair allows both the business community and local students to meet and create relationships that can understand options that will guide future employment.
The Chamber is looking to offer space for any business or nonprofit interested in participating, even if they can’t attend the event in person. For more information or to be involved, call 208-788-3484 or email info@ValleyChamber.org.
