Inaugural 'Dream Scholars' set sights on college

In 2012, a full class of forty-nine lucky fourth graders at Alturas Elementary School—then Woodside Elementary— were selected by the “I Have Dream” Foundation—Idaho to get extra help in the form of extensive after-school programming, tutoring, field trips and emotional support.
The end goal was to prepare them for college.
This year, forty-one of those students are still in the program and will graduate from Wood River High School and benefit from $8,400 in college tuition costs promised to them nine years ago, enough to support two years of education at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI).
“I Have Dream” Foundation—Idaho Executive Director Laura Rose-Lewis said 80% of the students graduating this year from the program are continuing their education. This is a higher percentage than the average for their classmates. In 2019 around 65% of Wood River High School seniors had enrolled in college or vocational school within one year of graduation. (Data for 2020 and 2021 isn’t yet available.)
In 2020 the average four-year high school graduation rate in Idaho was 82%. Rose-Lewis said the Dream Scholar graduation rate will be close to 98%.
“We’re very excited about, and proud of the program outcomes—proud of our Dream Scholars and their hard work to find success and of our work that supports them to get there,” Rose-Lewis said. “Some of the students we work with are managing significant life challenges and make extraordinary changes in their lives, overcome obstacles and challenges that many students from higher income households don’t face.”
The original “I Have a Dream” Foundation was established in 1981 in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood by businessman and philanthropist Eugene Lang. Lang pledged to a sixth-grade class that he would pay for any of them to go to college if they graduated from high school. The Foundation now has 16 chapters in 11 states and New Zealand, supporting more than 18,000 students across 200 programs nationwide.
The select class from the Wood River Valley was chosen from a school that had the highest rate of financially challenged students, 92% of whom would have been the first in their families to go to college. Rose-Lewis said the graduation rate for such under-resourced families is usually considerably lower than the program’s success rate.
Dream Scholar Cesar Tellez, 17, has plans to attend Rice University or Santa Clara University on a full academic scholarship. He wants to major in mechanical engineering and attributes his success in part to the “I Have a Dream” program.
“Having someone at school who wanted to support me has had a big impact on who I am today,” Tellez said.
Alexia Vargas-Rocha, 17, plans to enter the nursing program at CSI after she graduates. She said she gained momentum in her studies in middle school when foundation tutors helped her succeed in her classes.
“I had a lot of trouble with English and science,” Vargas-Rocha said. “The regular teachers can’t always help you in the way you need it. We always had a safe place to laugh or cry. When you have everything bottled up inside, you can’t focus on anything at school and your grades drop.”
Eduardo Escalera, 17, has plans to enter the Sun Valley Culinary Institute and follow his dream of becoming a chef. He said the extensive community service requirements tied to the “I Have A Dream” program changed the way he sees himself and his community.
“I gained some life lessons and learned to give back,” said Escalera, who was inspired in his career path after traveling to Spain, thanks in part to donor funding that was allocated through the program.
“I just fell in love with the food over there,” he said.
Dianna Arevalo, 17, has plans to attend Lewis and Clark College or Idaho State University, where she will major in diesel technology and auto repair. She was inspired in her academic quest after a field trip to Sun Valley Auto Club in Hailey.
“I just like big trucks,” Arevalo said. “My dad likes to work on cars, and he tries to teach me when he has time.”
Dream Scholar Juan Carlos Rodriguez has plans to study mechanical engineering or computer science, but has not yet chosen a college. He credits summer field trips and conferences as providing inspiration for academic success, especially the national Dream Up IHD conference he attended in Miami.
“We had a college immersion experience there and were able to talk with other scholars about goals,” Rodriguez said. “It helps you to see the big picture.”
Pamela Donoso, Program Director for “I Have A Dream”—Idaho, said 80% of students in the program are Latino, and that cultural and recreational experiences also help them get prepared for college. These include concerts, ski trips and participation in both the Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit and the Spanish Heritage festival at CSI.
Donoso said making the leap into college for families where language barriers and other challenges exist can be a family project.
“We as an organization have supported not only the Dream Scholars but we have also supported their parents throughout the process of completing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and other personal fears when they have difficulties” Donoso said. “Sometimes, the school system can be intimidating for some people, so we try to create a bridge. We have created a culture of trust between the families and the organization.”
Rose-Lewis said the IHD Program spent about $2,500 per student, per year, bringing the total program cost over nine years to roughly $925,000-$950,000, not including the bonus scholarship fund of $8,400 for each graduating student.
She said the program has evolved over the years, and gotten more expensive. The next class will start with first graders, using a larger budget to expanded programming and serve additional classes. The annual cost today is approximately $3,200 per student, per year.
“We learned that to provide optimal support for academic success, we need to begin working with students in the very early elementary years,” said Rose-Lewis. “While students show a remarkable ability to persist and work hard, we want them to find success from the beginning so they don’t fall behind and risk staying behind.”
￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In