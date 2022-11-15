Idaho’s rural educators are now eligible to apply for up to $12,000 in funds to put toward student loans or other educational expenses.
Last spring, Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1290 into law to help support the recruitment and retention of rural educators in Idaho. The program provides funding that increases for each year an educator stays in a high-need school district or charter school up to the maximum number of years of eligibility.
Idaho Code defines the parameters of rural districts and charter schools. According to the Idaho Department of Education, the Blaine County School District meets the criteria necessary to classify it as a “rural” district.
The fiscal impact would be based on the annual appropriation for the program. Currently, an eligible teacher could receive $1,500 for the first year, $2,500 for the second year, $3,500 for the third year and $4,500 for the fourth year, totally $12,000 over four years for eligible educational expenses. The funds can be used for education loan repayments, additional degrees, advanced degrees, or other educational costs such as course fees, lab fees, required course equipment, course related expenses such as books and/or supplies, and/or transcription fees.
The initiative—signed into law in March—recognizes the need to address Idaho’s teacher shortage and, specifically, that in rural and economically disadvantaged districts.
An informal survey of school districts across the state showed that there were as many as 900 vacancies in teaching positions statewide, according to the Idaho State Board of Education. A follow-up survey indicated that the number of vacancies for certified teacher positions across the state has dropped to 134 since the start of the school year.
Of the 134 vacant positions, 68% are in special education, 52% are in math and 35% are in science. Many of the vacant positions are being filled by people with little or no experience or training in education, the state said. ￼
