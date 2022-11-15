Idaho’s rural educators are now eligible to apply for up to $12,000 in funds to put toward student loans or other educational expenses.

Last spring, Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1290 into law to help support the recruitment and retention of rural educators in Idaho. The program provides funding that increases for each year an educator stays in a high-need school district or charter school up to the maximum number of years of eligibility.

Idaho Code defines the parameters of rural districts and charter schools. According to the Idaho Department of Education, the Blaine County School District meets the criteria necessary to classify it as a “rural” district.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments