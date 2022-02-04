Despite the challenges school districts across the country have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho’s five-year graduation rate has climbed to the highest it’s ever been, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said last week.
According to the state, 84.1 percent of the class of 2020 received their diplomas by 2021. Approximately 82% received their diplomas in four years. For the class of 2021, 80% graduated in four years. The five-year rate for that class won’t be known until later this year.
Locally, 89.2% of Wood River High School’s class of 2020 graduated within that five-year window—206 out of 231 students in the class, state data shows. Within that cohort, there was virtually no difference between the graduation rate for white and Latino students. Around 90% of white students graduated within five years, compared to 88% of Latino students. In Carey, all 19 students in the class graduated, while 86% of Silver Creek High School students—26 of 30—earned diplomas from the alternative school within five years.
Since 2017, Idaho has been calculating a five-year graduation rate to show the number of graduates who didn’t complete high school in the traditional four-year freshman-to-senior time frame. The state Department of Education considers that the five-year model is a more accurate indicator of a student’s ability to succeed in high school and in a college or career, Ybarra said.
“Many students need a little extra time to complete graduation requirements, especially during the pandemic,” Ybarra said in a news release. “We know that extra academic time, tutoring and intervention are essential to addressing unfinished learning.”
The Department of Education will continue to analyze the statistics and how to help specific groups of students, Ybarra said. Studies so far have indicated that extra time has helped marginalized student demographic groups.
“The importance of an extra semester or year of classes is evident in the latest graduation rates for demographic groups that face special challenges, including English language learners, migratory students, homeless students, students with disabilities, and the economically disadvantaged,” Ybarra said. “The five-year rates for each of those groups were at least 3 percentage points higher than their four-year rates.”
On Thursday, Blaine County School District Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson lauded the upward trend in graduation rates and expressed the district’s dedication to future improvement.
“Blaine County School District would like to recognize the hard work of our students and staff in maintaining our tradition of educational achievement in the midst of the global pandemic,” he said. “We continue to evaluate our educational programs and practices to look for opportunities for improvement as we strive to meet the needs of all learners in our community.”
This past year, 73 Idaho schools had a four-year graduation rate higher than 90%, and 16 had a 100% graduation rate, the state reported. Five schools—Kootenai Junior/Senior High School, Nezperce School, Culdesac School, Vision Charter School and North Idaho STEM Charter Academy—graduated 100% of their seniors in each of the past three years. An additional five—Clark County Junior/Senior High School, Leadore School, Cambridge Middle/High School, Liberty Charter School and North Star Charter School—posted four-year graduation rates of 100% in both 2021 and 2020. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In