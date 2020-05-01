The Idaho State Department of Education has extended the deadline to nominate educators for Idaho’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
The public now has until May 11 to submit nominations, the department announced Friday. The deadline was originally set at Monday, April 27.
“It’s hard to overstate the disruption to Idaho schools and families caused by the coronavirus pandemic since we announced the 2021 nomination process six weeks ago,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement. “And once again we’re seeing teachers across our state going above and beyond the call of duty during this crisis.”
This is the first year the state has allowed nominations from the general public. There have been “a great many nominations” submitted already, Ybarra said.
Nominated teachers will have until June 15 to apply for the honor; a selection committee will then review the applications. The winning teacher will be announced in September during a surprise visit to the teacher’s school.
The Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and will travel across the state to discuss education with other teachers, legislators and policymakers. The winner will also be Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. He or she will travel to Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2021 to meet with the president and other state winners.
Nominations can be submitted online at sde.idaho.gov/toy.
