Applications for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is now open, the Idaho State Department of Education announced on Wednesday.

Idaho seniors with outstanding academic achievement set to graduate between January and August of 2023 can apply for the 2022-23 program. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 4.

Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students.

