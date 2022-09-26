Applications for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is now open, the Idaho State Department of Education announced on Wednesday.
Idaho seniors with outstanding academic achievement set to graduate between January and August of 2023 can apply for the 2022-23 program. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 4.
Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students.
Seniors who scored exceptionally well on either the SAT or the ACT college admissions exams during the two-year window that began in 2020 and runs through October 2022 are automatically considered for participation. This automatic selection includes the top 20 female and top 20 male test-takers. Those students are notified by the Presidential Scholars Program.
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra can also nominate up to 20 additional candidates based on their academic achievements and demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
In addition, students in career and technical education fields may also apply for the program. Ybarra may nominate up to five students based on their accomplishments in technical education fields, according to the Department of Education.
“Seeing the enormous talent of Idaho’s students being recognized at the national level is always exciting, and our hard-working kids have earned it,” Ybarra said. “I know that there are students out there who are incredibly deserving of this honor, and I’m excited to see what this year’s application process brings us.”
