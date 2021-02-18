The state education department is now accepting nominations for 2022 Idaho Teacher of the Year.
Submissions will be accepted through Monday, April 5. After that, nominated teachers will have until May 17 to apply for the honor. The winning teacher will be announced in September in a surprise visit to their school.
“Public school teachers in all parts of Idaho, all subjects and grade levels are eligible for this honor, and we know how many passionate, innovative teachers are out there who inspire their students to dream and achieve,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement.
More than 170 teachers were nominated for Idaho Teacher of the Year last year, with Wood River Middle School’s Jorge Pulleiro ultimately earning the title.
The teacher chosen as 2022 Idaho Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award. He or she will also travel across Idaho to speak with other teachers and policymakers about education and will serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.
Nominations can be submitted online using a form available at www.sde.idaho.gov/events/teacher-year.
