Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and the Idaho State Department of Education are seeking nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year award, the top honor for educators throughout the state.
“Idaho is full of passionate, innovative teachers who inspire their students to dream and achieve,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Choose your favorite teacher who has made a difference for you or your child, then send us a nomination. Public school teachers in all parts of Idaho, all subjects and grade levels are eligible for this honor.”
Last year, Idahoans nominated about 150 teachers that fit the criteria, the Department of Education said in a statement. The 2023 nominee will not only hold the coveted title of Teacher of the Year, but will also receive a cash reward and will travel across the state to talk with fellow teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in Idaho.
The 2022 Teacher of the Year award belongs to Todd Knight, a science, engineering and coding teacher at Crossroads Middle School, a West Ada School District “School of Choice” for students who may struggle in larger traditional schools.
Other award winners include 2021 Teacher of the Year Jorge Pullerio from Wood River Middle School, 2020 Teacher of the Year Stacie Lawler at Timberlake High School and 2019 Teacher of the Year Marc Beitia of American Falls High School.
To nominate a teacher for this award, visit the Idaho Department of Education’s website at www.sde.idaho.gov. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, March 14. Afterward, nominated teachers will be notified and will have until May 9 to apply for the award. A selection committee will make the decision and the winning teacher will be announced in September. ￼
