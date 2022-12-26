22-12-28-dream-foundation

Students in the afterschool programs of the “I Have Dream” Foundation—Idaho get started in elementary school reading together.

 Courtesy photo

The local chapter of the “I Have a Dream” Foundation recently received $100,000 in grant funding to develop “trade school camps” this summer that will help guide and train students interested in finding careers in construction, computer work and the hospitality industry.

The foundation, which came to Blaine County in 2012, sponsored a class at Alturas—then Woodside—Elementary. Those who finished high school were promised funding for a two-year community college scholarship.

IHDF-Idaho Executive Director Laura Rose-Lewis said 100% of that initial cohort graduated last June, with 75-80% continuing with post-secondary education, including college and university studies. Rose-Lewis said 12 of the program’s 45 graduating seniors last year would have engaged in trade classes locally had they been offered.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments