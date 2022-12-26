The local chapter of the “I Have a Dream” Foundation recently received $100,000 in grant funding to develop “trade school camps” this summer that will help guide and train students interested in finding careers in construction, computer work and the hospitality industry.
The foundation, which came to Blaine County in 2012, sponsored a class at Alturas—then Woodside—Elementary. Those who finished high school were promised funding for a two-year community college scholarship.
IHDF-Idaho Executive Director Laura Rose-Lewis said 100% of that initial cohort graduated last June, with 75-80% continuing with post-secondary education, including college and university studies. Rose-Lewis said 12 of the program’s 45 graduating seniors last year would have engaged in trade classes locally had they been offered.
“This is an example of, what we believe, is a growing interest, and need, locally, in our student population,” she said. “We believe this will continue to grow and that others will take advantage of a trade program in our valley. Wood River High School has an excellent construction academy, which is a great example of the possibilities and impact of such programs. We want to expand the trade training opportunities here.”
With an annual budget of $740,000, IHDF-Idaho provides long-term, year-round, academic and enrichment programming to under-resourced youth from early elementary school through high school and into post-secondary education.
“Our support includes tuition support for trade, vocational school, college, or university,” said Rose Lewis. “We have now 61 elementary students in our new cohorts and (core programs) and are working toward beginning work with an additional cohort of 20 more students later winter or early spring this academic year.””
The program plans to sponsor its first north-valley cohort next fall at Hemingway STEAM School, she said.
Rose-Lewis said IHDF-Idaho will add trade school camps this summer, staffed by College of Southern Idaho teachers and funded by an anonymous donor. She said a trade camp committee will comprise Rose-Lewis, IHDF board members, Blaine County School District administrators and a Wood River High School principal, other interested community members, and College of Southern Idaho staff.
“We are considering , HVAC, welding, electrical and woodworking” as well as a “cyber” curriculum, Rose-Lewis said.
“The content of camps will be informed by surveying students to gauge interest, and by WRHS staff so that our camps support the work-based learning already taking place at the high school. It is a program we would like to see grow here and offer many opportunities for introduction to trade jobs and careers, exposure, training and opportunities both in ‘classroom’ setting and through apprenticeships.”
Rose-Lewis said she is working with Harry Griffith from Sun Valley Economic Development on this project, as it dovetails with SVED’s involvement with the Idaho Workforce Development Council’s interest to develop talent in our workforce that, in turn, could support local businesses, including those in the hospitality industry.
“At IHDF we are committed to supporting all youth to continue education and training beyond high school to support their job and career goals. We know that college is not for everyone, and we are enthusiastic about supporting all pathways to success, whether it’s the trades, vocational, or college,” she said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In