Hemingway STEAM School has been certified as an official science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) school by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that accredits primary and secondary schools throughout the world.
Cognia STEM certification required that Hemingway meet 16 standards and four domains assessing the school's "community," "learning culture," "experience" and "outcomes." Last week, the school got word that it had satisfied all the requirements.
“It required a commitment from the entire staff,” said Superintendent Jim Foudy. “Hemingway has achieved STEM certification, while maintaining its original commitment to integrate the arts! This was no easy task, and we are proud of our staff for not only this achievement but persevering through unforeseen challenges they faced through the pandemic.”
The accreditation brings increased expectations for the school, according to Foudy; Hemingway will have to re-certify every five years.
“It also provides a common mission and vision for the school, which increases continuity between and among grade levels,” Foudy said.
The certification allows Hemingway access to an annual stipend the Idaho STEM Action Center, an organization that develops unique grants for the state. The stipend will bring $10,000 a year to the school, which can go towards the purchase of additional STEM-related supplies for staff and students, as well as scholarships.
In 2017, the school chose to adopt a hands-on "STEAM" curriculum, focusing on science, technology, engineering, art and math. It is the only such school in the Blaine County School District.
