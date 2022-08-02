Todd Peck; Wood River Middle School (copy)

Assistant Hailey Police Chief Todd Peck addresses parents outside Wood River Middle School during a lockdown on May 17. The incident—which turned out to be a popped balloon—contributed to a renewed focus on school safety heading into the 2022-23 school year.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Blaine County School District and the city of Hailey have reached an agreement to continue to deploy school resource officers (SROs) for the upcoming school year, expanding roles to include five district schools that are within Hailey city limits, the two parties announced this week.

The agreement would lower the cost to the school district for school resource officer services and add coverage —currently limited to Wood River High School, Silver Creek High School, and Wood River Middle School—to patrol Hailey and Alturas Elementary Schools.

The agreement took place after discussions with key leaders, including Mayor Martha Burke, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, Hailey Police Chief Steve England, Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy and School Board Chair Keith Roark, the city said in a statement.

