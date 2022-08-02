The Blaine County School District and the city of Hailey have reached an agreement to continue to deploy school resource officers (SROs) for the upcoming school year, expanding roles to include five district schools that are within Hailey city limits, the two parties announced this week.
The agreement would lower the cost to the school district for school resource officer services and add coverage —currently limited to Wood River High School, Silver Creek High School, and Wood River Middle School—to patrol Hailey and Alturas Elementary Schools.
The agreement took place after discussions with key leaders, including Mayor Martha Burke, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, Hailey Police Chief Steve England, Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy and School Board Chair Keith Roark, the city said in a statement.
Hailey Police Chief Steve England said the current school resource officers will now have expanded roles under the new agreement, while the cost of these services to the school district would decrease.
“This has zero reduction in services to the local schools in Hailey city limits,” England said. “The services will be even better than before, but the monies from the service provider agreement that the district pays the city did go down. The district is paying for the 9.25 months that school is in, and the city is picking up the rest. In the past, the district was paying all of that. The city feels that’s a very reasonable agreement with the district.”
According to England, the service provider agreement would have the middle school SRO routinely patrol Hailey Elementary, while the high school’s SRO would also patrol Alturas Elementary.
School safety has been a topic of conversations across the community in recent months following tragic national events during the past school year and a lockdown of Wood River Middle School in May. The lockdown was prompted when students and teachers reported hearing a loud pop that sounded like gunfire from a bathroom. The sound turned out to be a student popping a balloon. The incident prompted a full-scale police response to the building “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said at the time.
Superintendent Jim Foudy announced on Tuesday that work is being done to ensure the safety of students and faculty in the district. Along with the expanded roles of school resource officers, the BCSD also plans to upgrade surveillance systems at all its facilities, implement alert notification upgrades for school landline phones that are used to communicate with local dispatch and improve its anonymous tip reporting system.
The district plans to include safety training throughout the school year in conjunction with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Hailey Police. The training will focus on prevention,” Foudy said in a statement.
According to the school board, all law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency medical services, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and officials from Blaine County School District are “working together to use what we learned from the Wood River Middle School event last May to improve our security measures throughout the district.”
A progress update is scheduled to be presented at the Aug. 9, 2022 regular school board meeting. ￼
