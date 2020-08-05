The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional-use permit application from the Sage School for an additional modular classroom that, once imported, will give the school an additional 1,440 square feet of classroom space.
The school on Aviation Drive already has two barn-style modular classrooms on site to accommodate its current student body.
According to a city staff report, the new modular building will “ensure students and teachers meet the social distancing requirements outlined by Governor Little in March.” The building will not impact surrounding properties, it noted, and will not impact traffic, as the Sage School is “not expanding its student enrollment.”
Designer Chip Maguire of Hailey-based M.O.D.E. LLC, representing the school, said the new modular classroom will look nearly identical to the other two classrooms with matching colors and materials. The building will feature textured wood composite, asphalt shingling and corrugated metal, he said.
“Altogether, the three modulars and the main campus will accommodate all current and incoming students this year,” Maguire said.
The new building could either be moved next summer or remain on site through next year, he said
“It’s temporary, not permanent in nature,” Maguire told P&Z.
Commissioner Dustin Stone questioned what Maguire meant by “temporary.”
“Right now, we’re installing [the modular] until the foreseeable future, when campus would move to Quigley Canyon,” Maguire responded.
If COVID-19 subsides and social distancing isn’t “as big of an issue,” Maguire said, the new modular—per the Sage School’s wishes—will still stay in place until relocation.
“The only time we’d take these trailers away would be if Sage School relocates,” he said.
Each commissioner on Monday applauded the school for its addition after P&Z Chairwoman Janet Fugate called the new modular “a sincerely appreciated step” to keep students and staff safe.
Commissioner Owen Scanlon called the proposed structure “a positive way to safeguard the health of students and teachers.”
“I’m all for it,” he said. “And I like the fact that this building can be relocated for future use rather than torn down.”
Commissioner Dan Smith agreed.
“I think it’s a quick way to respond to the unusual situation we find ourselves in these days,” he said.
The Sage School announced in 2016 that increasing enrollment had prompted it to consider building a new campus at the Quigley Farms development. The school could not be reached by press time Tuesday for comment on when it plans to relocate to Quigley Canyon.
