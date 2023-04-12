After a short discussion on Monday, the Hailey City Council approved a planned-unit development application from the Blaine County School District to repurpose a vacant parcel and build five rental units for public-school employees in Hailey.
Councilmembers also authorized Mayor Martha Burke to sign a development agreement between the School District and city, setting the project on the path for construction on an open lot at 128 West Bullion Street.
The 0.3-acre, district-owned lot is located next to the BCSD administrative offices and about a block from Hop Porter Park. It will soon accommodate a main building with four three-bedroom, two-story apartments ranging in size from 1,370 to 1,410 square feet, as well as a detached 650-square-foot studio unit, according to renderings presented by architects Susan Scovell and Marty Kaplan.
Each two-story apartment will have its own front door and two-car garage. Residents will also have access to another 11 parking spaces in a lot shared between the fourplex and the district’s main office, project engineer Samantha Stahlnecker said.
The School District is planning to lease the land to nonprofit developer ARCH Community Housing Trust for the next 99 years and pay operating expenses. Funding for the building’s design, development and construction will come from private donations.
According to ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith, ARCH has raised nearly $2.5 million for Blaine County School District housing since last July—some of the larger contributions being a $300,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and another $900,000 raised at a private ARCH fundraiser.
“We’re not trying to have the rent pencil. There’s no debt service that we’re trying to cover here,” Griffith told the Express. “We’re trying to make sure that whoever the district needs to hire, they can hire.”
Last month, BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy told the Hailey P&Z that the wait list for staff who are looking for housing is growing. About half of the district’s roughly 500 employees are eligible for retirement in the next five years, he added, making recruitment even more urgent.
Blaine County School District Trustee Dan Turner agreed that the district’s limited hiring pool—mainly due to housing issues—and high staff turnover rate was indicative of a “crisis.”
“People are leaving the industry in droves,” Turner said. “We’ve seen our retirement rate go from 8% to 15% in the last three years.”
The School District will act as the official landlord of the property and charge a “reasonable rent” no more than 30% of tenants’ adjusted gross household income, which Griffith said is an industry standard for affordable housing.
A 30% cap would place rent at around $2,000 per household, based on the county’s 2022 median income of $79,300. Anyone paying over that percentage would be considered “housing burdened,” according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.
Griffith explained that tenants will need to stay employed in the district in order rent the units, and households will still need to pay the same percentage of their income if their salaries increase. The BCSD will factor in childcare costs and other expenses such as student loans when considering someone’s adjusted gross household income, she noted.
Three waivers granted by the city
In order to approve the School District’s planned-unit development application and development agreement this week, the City Council also had to sign off on three waivers requested by the applicant team. Those included a waiver to decrease the minimum lot size from the required one acre to a third of an acre, a waiver to increase the allowed density from three to five units, and a waiver to increase the maximum lot coverage requirements by around 8%.
At a hearing last month, Hailey P&Z commissioners acknowledged that the density waivers were “a big ask” but generally found them warranted, unlike two neighbors who spoke up in a public-comment session. Commissioner Sage Sauerbrey said that five deed-restricted, affordable local units were simply too good to pass up.
“[West Bullion Street] is one of the few places where we can increase density with the least impact possible,” he said.
Stahlnecker said on Monday that the applicant team was planning to pave a section of West Bullion street and add a handful of parking spaces there. The team was also willing to continue the southern sidewalk—which ends just beyond the BCSD administrative center—to the west along the property frontage, she said.
Councilman Sam Linnet asked whether the money that would be spent extending the sidewalk could instead be placed into a sidewalk-fee-in-lieu fund and used to build a paved path on the northern side of the street. That way, residents could more safely access Hop Porter Park and the Carbonate trailhead without walking on the shoulder, he said.
”The sidewalk on the south side of the street doesn’t go anywhere … and is potentially not going to be utilized,” he said Monday. “Maybe there’s a better way to do this.”
Stahlnecker responded that the School District—using funds from ARCH—would be willing to place up to 100% of the cost of building a sidewalk into the city’s sidewalk-in-lieu fund, where the cash would be held in a separate account and spent on sidewalks and pathways based on the city’s downtown development goals. ￼
