The layout includes four three-bedroom apartments and one studio unit about a block away from Hop Porter Park in Hailey.

After a short discussion on Monday, the Hailey City Council approved a planned-unit development application from the Blaine County School District to repurpose a vacant parcel and build five rental units for public-school employees in Hailey.

Councilmembers also authorized Mayor Martha Burke to sign a development agreement between the School District and city, setting the project on the path for construction on an open lot at 128 West Bullion Street.

The 0.3-acre, district-owned lot is located next to the BCSD administrative offices and about a block from Hop Porter Park. It will soon accommodate a main building with four three-bedroom, two-story apartments ranging in size from 1,370 to 1,410 square feet, as well as a detached 650-square-foot studio unit, according to renderings presented by architects Susan Scovell and Marty Kaplan.

