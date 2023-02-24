False threats that locked down several southern Idaho high schools Wednesday did not affect Blaine County classrooms, district Superintendent Jim Foudy said on Feb. 22, though local authorities are working in coordination to identify those behind the hoaxes called into campuses in Twin Falls and Pocatello.
In a statement, Foudy told parents that the so-called “swatting” incidents that brought police to Highland, Columbia and Canyon Ridge high schools did not stem from actual threats to students or faculty. There we no such calls regarding schools in the Wood River Valley this week, Foudy said.
“There are no active credible threats at this time,” Foudy said in a Wednesday statement. “However, please remain vigilant and contact the police department if any suspicious activity is observed.”
