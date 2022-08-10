BCSD-logo.jpg

The first day of school will be one day later than originally planned for students in the Blaine County School District.

Local public schools now will start on Thursday, Sept. 1, instead of Wednesday, Aug. 31, the district announced Wednesday.

The decision came after the school board decided Tuesday night to included an additional safety training for staff. Those sessions will be held on Aug. 31 in conjunction with law enforcement and the district’s information technology team.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments