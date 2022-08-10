The first day of school will be one day later than originally planned for students in the Blaine County School District.
Local public schools now will start on Thursday, Sept. 1, instead of Wednesday, Aug. 31, the district announced Wednesday.
The decision came after the school board decided Tuesday night to included an additional safety training for staff. Those sessions will be held on Aug. 31 in conjunction with law enforcement and the district’s information technology team.
The training will emphasize incident prevention, with a review of safety procedures, updates on best practices for school safety and rehearsals of response protocols.
“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy. “We want to ensure our staff have the training and resources they need to ensure a safe and secure learning environment.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause. We wanted to update as soon as possible so you could plan accordingly.”
The day will not be made up for staff and students, the district said in a statement. The last day of school is still slated for June 8, 2023.
