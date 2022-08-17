Twin Falls Bridge (copy)

The Twin Falls School District is one of six in south-central Idaho that works with Family Health Services to place clinical counselors in schools.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

As school districts prepare for the first day of classes, they are working to solve two conflicting problems: a rising need for mental health services and a troubling shortage of mental health professionals.

School counselors are maxed out, so districts have secured grants and support from community health partners to bring in licensed clinicians.

But, as Katie Azevedo put it, “we have the money and the system in place, but we don’t have the bodies and we need good, capable people.” Azevedo is the founder of Results Learning Center, an online institution that aims to improve social, emotional, behavioral, and academic outcomes for students.

Idaho Student Suicide Statistics
