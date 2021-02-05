Blaine County elementary school students will return to in-person learning four days a week starting Monday, though middle-schoolers and high-schoolers will remain in a hybrid learning model for the foreseeable future.
All pre-K through fifth-grade students at Alturas Elementary, Bellevue Elementary, Ernest Hemingway STEAM School and Hailey Elementary will be back in the classroom on Monday, as well as all pre-K through sixth-grade students at the Carey School.
The Blaine County School District board of trustees voted Jan. 27 to return elementary students to a four-day-a-week in-person schedule starting the second week of February; students will learn from home on Fridays.
All elementary students and staff will be required to wear face coverings, Superintendent Fritz Peters said in a statement, and schools will “work to ensure as much social distancing as possible.” Students will have “frequent opportunities” to wash their hands, Peters said.
Students at Wood River Middle School, Wood River High School and Silver Creek High School—along with seventh- through twelfth-grade students at Carey—will continue to attend school two days a week and work from home the remaining three days, as all BCSD students have since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In