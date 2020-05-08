The nonprofit Blaine County Education Foundation has gathered about $145,000 to help kids in remote areas of the Wood River Valley and Carey get connected to the internet, using grants from the Spur Foundation, Heinz Family Foundation and Silver Foundation.
The Education Foundation was created in 1992 to support students in the Blaine County School District. The organization’s $400,000 annual budget has been adjusted recently to serve students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current effort includes working with the Blaine County School District to position internet-capable buses at key locations. It may also employ internet-providing antennas at some school locations.
Foundation Executive Director Kristy Heitzman said about 120 students in Blaine County are not connected and therefore unable to attend online classes or do research. She said about $8,500 that could not be spent this year on student competitions and conferences from the foundation’s “Students in Need Program” has been set aside as emergency funds for to assist teachers with distance learning.
“The School District has done a fantastic job providing technology needs and training for their teachers to help them connect with students,” Heitzman said. “However, some teachers have asked for additional materials or supplies for their students. One teacher asked for a gift card to a teacher’s guide for enhanced digital math materials to help excite and engage her students. Another teacher asked for paint, paper and brushes to provide for her students so they could continue to do assigned art projects.”
Heitzman said the foundation continues to support after-school support programs and has provided $21,000 for an independent social worker position.
“The first two weeks of social distancing were daunting for everyone,” Heitzman said. “The social workers and some teachers have reached out to BCEF to help fill some needs. The topics of discussion have altered due to student anxiety and isolation due to COVID. Teachers are now hearing stories [about] how home hasn’t always been a safe place to be.”
Heitzman said the foundation has helped parents at home with special needs children who sometimes behave better outside the home in a school environment by supporting behavioralists’ working with families.
“People are feeling disconnected and alone, especially if they don’t have teachers for support,” she said.
The foundation has multiple funds to support teachers, and offers grants for classroom projects. For students, it helps cover costs incurred throughout the year for items like cap and gown fees, insurance, uniforms and travel costs to play school sports, and fees associated with academic club competitions.
Operating out of a School District-funded office at the Community Campus, the foundation also disburses about $150,000 in scholarships each year.
The foundation’s Students in Needs Program spends about $60,000 each year on items ranging from bus passes to backpacks, Heitzman said. (It buys typically buys 350 a year.) It also covers outstanding lunch bills. Heitzman estimated that 42 percent of School District students qualify for free student lunches, yet only 33 percent apply, many due to fears about deportation.
“A high percentage of these students are from Hispanic families, but not all are,” she said. “Social workers, teachers and staff put in the requests on behalf of the student in need. All support is confidential.”
Heitzman said the foundation is working to estimate costs as best it can for the end of the 2019-20 school year, but it is also looking ahead.
“I believe we will be needed to support our students and faculty in the fall of 2020-2021 school year,” she said. “We are anticipating a greater hit in the fall when students are coming back to school and families will still be recovering from financial delays due to COVID. The expense of going back to school is one that many families often forget to appropriately budget for.”
Heitzman, who has three school-age students, can attest to that.
“New clothes, school supplies and then registration can all add up,” she said. “If students participate in athletics or academic clubs, there are usually fees associated with those clubs. There are so many unknowns and we will all have to work together to help ease the minds of our students to allow them to grow and learn to effectively be the difference for tomorrow.”
To learn more, go to supportbcef.org.
