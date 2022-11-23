The Wood River Women’s Foundation and the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children recently announced Kathryn Ivers as the project director of the Wood River Early Learning Collaborative.

The collaborative’s mission is to create an early-education community for all young children, especially those from underserved families in Blaine County. The organization is the result of the Wood River Women’s Foundation’s first ever Focus Grant towards closing the opportunity gap in education.

“Kathryn’s broad and unique background, which combines community psychology, human rights advocacy, nonprofit leadership and a passion for improving the lives of children and their families, makes her ideally suited to lead this effort,” said Martin Balben, Early Learning Collaborative project director at the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.

