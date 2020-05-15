The Blaine County school board voted this week to end the Dual Immersion program at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School, citing staffing challenges.
Trustees voted 3-1 to discontinue the program, with Trustee Amber Larna casting the dissenting vote.
“I want the public to know that this is not at all a desired outcome,” Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said at Tuesday’s meeting. “I want them to know we are trying to be as early and honest as we can about this, and that’s why we’re here tonight.”
The school has struggled to hire new staff members to teach in the Dual Immersion program, Principal Tish Short told the board, a challenge that district leaders attribute in large part to a shortage of certified bilingual teachers nationwide. On May 4, school leadership learned that there would be two new teacher vacancies in the program at the start of the 2020-21 school year, according to school board documents.
“It’s a really challenging ticket to fill,” Short said of the Dual Immersion vacancies.
That left the school with three options, according to Short: continue the program as is and move some of the school’s specialized teachers into the Dual Immersion program, cancel the school’s Dual Immersion lottery for kindergarteners while phasing out the program for current Dual Immersion students or discontinue the program.
The first and second options would have created difficult-to-fill specialty vacancies in the school, Short said in a memo to the board, potentially disrupting the education of some of the district’s most challenged students. And with the kindergarten registration quickly approaching, school board members said they thought it best to make a decision sooner rather than later.
The school’s administration and Dual Immersion staff asked the board of trustees on Tuesday to terminate the program, saying they thought it was unlikely that the district would be able to fill the vacant positions by the start of the school year. Board members largely agreed, though Larna said she would prefer to see the school continue to try to fill the vacancies and phase out the program gradually.
“We are not going to please the parents who have invested time, emotional commitment into this program, and I understand it,” Chairman Keith Roark said. “But as a trustee, I have to think about it in terms of the entire district. I don’t think there’s any realistic possibility that we can sustain two programs in two different locations.”
Trustee Lara Stone said she believed it was best to make the decision now to give families more time to consider their options for the fall, saying she found it “very unlikely that [the School District’s] ability to hire people will improve in the next month over what it’s been for the last several years.
“One thing we haven’t had in the pandemic with everything that’s going on is certainty about things,” she said. “We actually have an opportunity here to provide certainty here to these families of what is going to happen next year, and we can provide that today.”
The roughly 100 students who are currently in the Hemingway Dual Immersion program will have two options: remain at Hemingway and transition to a regular classroom or transfer to a Dual Immersion classroom at Alturas Elementary School in Hailey. Additional support will be provided for rising first- and second-graders who decide to stay at Hemingway, and transportation between Hemingway and Alturas schools will be provided to those who choose to transfer.
About 38 percent of the district’s 1,400 K-5 students were in Dual Immersion during the 2018-19 school year, according to district documents: about 130 students from the north valley and more than 400 from the south valley. Of the north valley students, about half spoke English as a native language and about half spoke Spanish. Roughly one-third of all Dual Immersion students in the north valley and over half of the Hispanic students in the north valley were economically disadvantaged.
“I want the public to know that this is not at all a desired outcome,” Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes...THEN: The school’s administration and Dual Immersion staff asked the board of trustees on Tuesday to terminate the program. So, which is it? She has been such a liar, can't wait until she's gone. Once she no longer runs the school district, teachers won't be leaving in droves and won't be so miserable at work, and new teachers will want to come here and work. GwenCarol has single handedly ruined the school system here for the children and the employees. Wish she had been fired after the first year. She didn't have the experience and she hasn't gained any insight in how to perform her job since.
Wow! How quickly you liberals can abandon something so many have poured their hearts and minds into. Its not right to treat the education of our kids in such a frivolous way. If this was the course of action, how has there not been a forcast on resources needed to maintain this kind of system? Are you all fly by night managers??? Crazy
