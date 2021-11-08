Trustee Dan Turner will stay on the school board for another term after winning the north valley Zone 4 seat over challenger Juanita Young on Nov. 2. He'll be joined by new member, trustee-elect Blanca Romero, who won the Zone 2 spot to represent Woodside and its surrounding subdivisions unopposed.
Turner collected nearly 74% of the vote to beat out Young 1,228 to 435. He'll be sworn in again in January, at which time Romero will take her seat on the board. Romero, who received almost 95% of the vote, will replace Trustee Gretchen Gorham, a Ketchum resident appointed to the south valley seat when no one from the zone stepped forward to fill the vacancy last December. Because she doesn't live in Zone 2, Gorham wasn't eligible for reelection this November.
“We congratulate Blanca Romero and Dan Turner for their election to our Board of Trustees," Superintendent Jim Foudy said in a statement last week. "We also want to thank all of the candidates for running and discussing the important issues impacting our local schools.
“We continue to benefit from a highly engaged and supportive school district community. We look forward to working with the board as we plan for the future of our Blaine County schools.”
Turner, who lives north of Ketchum, has sat on the board of directors for the Wood River Community YMCA since 2012, serving as chairman of the board between 2013 and 2016. Before that, he worked as a general partner with Rubicon Capital Group LLC in Los Angeles. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley.
A 10-year resident of Blaine County, Turner began his involvement with the school district in 2019 as a member of its ad hoc Finance Committee, which was tasked with determining the need, size and feasibility of a possible levy to fund buildings, technology and maintenance. He was unanimously appointed to fill the spot vacated by former Trustee Rob Clayton in the summer of 2020.
Since then, Turner has built a reputation for his meticulous approach to district finances and budgeting. Recently, he's branched out to take the lead on the BCSD's housing initiatives, including last month's plan to offer emergency assistance to staff burdened by rising rents.
Throughout, Turner has also advocated for aggressive COVID-19 mitigation protocols--a record that drew arguably the brightest line between his platform and that of his opponent. Young, a Ketchum business owner, opposed both mask and vaccine requirements.
"While out in the neighborhoods during the campaign, it was incredibly gratifying to hear the community's high regard for our educators,” Turner said in a statement. “I believe that this election was a referendum on the positive leadership changes in our district.”
This is the first foray into public office for Romero, who works as a program manager at The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue. She ran unopposed after write-in candidate Tammy Prosper withdrew due to unexpected health concerns. (Prosper endorsed Romero's candidacy in an interview with the Express prior to the election.)
"What an incredible way to help shape the future of our children and our local education system,” Romero said in a statement. “I am very excited for this new venture.”
